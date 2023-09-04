After Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan is making the right kind of buzz ahead of its release. Co-starring Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi and Deepika Padukone, among others, the film has been in the news ever since it dropped its prevue online. A couple of days back, it took social media by storm when the makers released the official trailer, which is being lauded by one and all. While fans have been waiting with bated breath, writer Sumit Arora has divulged some interesting details.

Ever since the makers dropped the first glimpses, it’s become the talk of the town for its seeti-maar dialogues and action-packed sequences. Now, here’s what the dialogue writer has to say about the same.

Speaking to PTI, Sumit Arora revealed that he had to keep Shah Rukh Khan’s stardom and stature in mind while penning lines for him. He said, “It was the most enjoyable project. You have to keep in mind that the lines will be delivered by Mr Shah Rukh Khan so you have to keep lines that will justify his stardom and stature, his personality and character.”

Further opening up about working with director Atlee, Jawan’s writer revealed that he had always planned to always work together despite having no story. He added, “I had met Atlee when he was thinking of making his first Hindi film. At that point, the idea was to work together, there was no story then. When he had the draft of the screenplay ready, he reached out to me. Nobody makes mass films like he does. I was happy to be part of this journey with him.”

Meanwhile, to keep the Jawan buzz alive, Shah Rukh Khan has been interacting with fans on Twitter in #AskMeAnything. He recently made headlines when he was asked about real ticket bookings and corporate booking. Replying to the same, SRK wrote, “Yeh social media waali ghatia baatein mat karo yaar. Have positive thoughts and good feelings for all. Better for life. #Jawan”

Coming back, how much are you excited to watch Shah Rukh Khan ruling the big screen in Jawan, once again? Do let us know.

