The much-awaited Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan Prevue was released yesterday and has crossed 52 million views on YouTube already. Fans of the superstar are hailing director Atlee Kumar for the promising film. Amidst this, south fans have spotted typical cliches of Atlee films in the promo.

As soon as the promo was dropped, netizens appreciated the background score of Anirudh Ravichander. While fans across the country, especially in the North, have no complaints about the promo, down South, the Tamil fans are having fun creating memes on the promo video.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Atlee Kumar has been under fire from Tamil fans for his past tokenism in relation to female characters. Like Bigil, Atlee’s last film received negative reviews from a section of netizens after its release. A considerable number of South fans called a notice to the fact that Thalapathy Vijay was still the centre of attention despite the film’s claim to be about women’s empowerment. However, many North Indian fans took cognizance of Nayanthara, Deepika Padukone, Priyamani, and Sanya Malhotra’s prominence in the film.

Another prominent oddity is Atlee’s proclivity to kill off one of the female leads in his films. All his films, except Bigil, include a female lead killed to give the hero a tragic past. The most common next step for the hero is to get retribution for the death of his loved one. Mersal and Theri can both agree with this. Many people questioned whether the character played by Deepika Padukone in Jawan might experience a similar ending.

*Atlee getting praise for "women empowerment" in Jawan teaser* pic.twitter.com/3HJesFWcD7 — agirlhasaname (@humandisaster13) July 11, 2023

Sharing a screenshot of Deepika from the promo, one Twitter user wrote how she looks like a tailor-made character for eventual death in the film.

That saagarathukkunae alaveduthu senja maathiri irukkiye ma moment 😂😂😂 #JawanPrevue pic.twitter.com/QjrGTjFJSx — Lost Soul (@SoulaceV) July 10, 2023

Nazriya, Sam, Nithya Menen and now DP pic.twitter.com/w3PmpFdSVy — agirlhasaname (@humandisaster13) July 10, 2023

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MrMP🎯 (@mrmp.official)

Atlee Kumar was also called out for taking inspiration from other films.

However, despite such criticism, Atlee ends up winning as the box office numbers always favour him. That being said, it is worth pointing out that the director is yet to make a flop in his career. Jawan will be released in theatre on September 7.

For more updates on Bollywood news, follow Koimoi.

Must Read: Pathaan, The Kashmir Files & The Kerala Story Were Hits Because Of Politics? KRK Claims So, Adding Jawan Has Copied Scenes From Baahubali & “Will Survive At The Box Office On Merit”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News