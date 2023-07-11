Shah Rukh Khan is back so is KRK! The self-proclaimed has already begun dissing SRK’s upcoming film Jawan after its prevue was launched recently. Helmed by South sensation Atlee, the film co-stars Deepika Padukone, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi and others in pivotal roles. On the day of prevue’s release, the controversial critic kept a condition for SRK and said the superstar should pay 100 crore to Bajrang Dal and Vishva Hindu Parishad if Jawan fails to cross the 300 crore mark.

Now in the latest Tweets, the self-proclaimed critic called out the director for allegedly copying a scene from Baahubali. Later in the following Tweet, he claimed that SRK’s films, along with the other two movies, became hit because of the political controversies around it.

KRK first shared a collage of scenes from Jawan Prevue and Baahubali and wrote alongside, “I just want to ask all the South directors that in how many more films, they are going to use this scene? It was in #Baahubali #KGF and now in #Jawan!” He later went on to add that SRK’s Pathaan, The Kashmir Files, and The Kerala Story only became hit because of politics.

KRK Tweeted further, “Film #TheKashmirfiles #TheKeralastory and #Pathan became hit because of politics. While Film #Jawan has to survive at the box office on merit. If #Jawan is a hit, then #SRK is the biggest superstar in the history of Bollywood.”

Film #TheKashmirfiles #TheKeralastory and #Pathan became hit because of politics. While Film #Jawan has to survive at the box office on merit. If #Jawan is a hit, then #SRK is the biggest superstar in the history of Bollywood. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) July 11, 2023

Reacting to his Tweets, Shah Rukh Khan’s fans wrote, “Irrespective of the box office collection of Jawan, he is still the biggest superstar of Bollywood.” While another said, “Let the trailer come… I am sure there will be something controversial and that will eventually benefit the movie…” Other fans gave their verdict and said it’s gonna be superhit.

I just want to ask all the South directors that in how many more films, they are going to use this scene? It was in #Baahubali #KGF and now in #Jawan! pic.twitter.com/zSQS4b3Zx2 — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) July 11, 2023

Coming back, what are your thoughts on KRK’s assumptions on Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming action thriller Jawan? Do let us know.

