Nepotism strongly exists in every industry and the film industry is no exception. In fact, it’s the film industry which faces the maximum criticism due to the presence of nepotism. Recently, during an interview, Arshad Warsi admitted the presence of unfairness in the industry but has no complaints about it. Keep reading to know more!

For the unversed, a few years ago, Kangana Ranaut shockingly accused Karan Johar of being a supporter of nepotism. Ever since then, this word has become too common, and we often see several other outsiders of Bollywood using it to talk about biasedness in the industry. Now, even Arshad has opened up about it and below is all you need to know.

While talking to Humans of Bombay, Arshad Warsi shared, “It is a sad thing but what can you do? There is a certain segment of actors, who are a little more privileged than the other segment. Yes, I am talking about kids connected to the film industry. Then there are people who are not connected to the industry.”

Arshad Warsi has no complaint about the existence of a bit of biasedness in Bollywood as he added, “I can’t complain, the film industry has given me a lot, and I love it and I thank them all the time. I literally, every morning, thank Joy Augustine, Jaya Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan because of them I have got what I have got. So, nothing against the industry but this is the norm.”

Arshad Warsi continued that due to nepotism, some undeserving actors are getting too many ‘second chances’. However, on the other side, outsiders might get into a black hole once they deliver a flop.

The Bachchhan Paandey actor said, “I am not even complaining, I accept it. The sad part is I probably would do the same things with my kids. But yes, it is a difficult thing. You have a segment of actors who will get multiple chances to give a hit and then you have another segment who do not get that. You give one flop, you are doomed; you have to struggle all the way again to get back. So that is a sad part.”

