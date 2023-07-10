Bollywood veteran Dharmendra has had an illustrious film career. The actor has been a significant part of the industry for over five decades and has given a plethora of blockbuster films. However, he has often found himself in the middle of controversies, especially with the women in the industry. Once, the Bollywood heartthrob was even slapped by actress and Kajol’s mother, Tanuja, when he tried to flirt with her. Scroll down to read the scoop.

The 87-year-old star tied the knot with Prakash Kaur at the age of 19. In 1980, he fell for Hema Malini and the two eloped without the former divorcing his first wife. They kept their marriage low-key and Dharmendra reportedly got converted to Islam. He has four children with his first wife and two with the Sholay actress.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In 2021, Tanuja recalled some of her experiences from her early years in the industry and revealed an incident when she almost got in a spat with Dharmendra. Talking to Filmfare, the actress opened up about her bond with the 87-year-old and said, “We were shooting for Dulal Guha’s Chand Aur Suraj. Dharam and I were drinking buddies and would have great fun. He even introduced me to his wife Prakash. Sunny (Deol) was just five then, while his daughter Lali was around six-months-old.”

However, one day, things took a weird turn when Dharmendra tried to flirt with her only to get hit by his co-star. Tanuja continued, “One day he tried to flirt with me. Taken aback, I slapped him and said, ‘Besharam! I know your wife and you have the audacity to flirt with me’.” As the Apne star was left embarrassed, he asked Tanuja to make him his Rakhi brother. She said, “Embarrassed, he pleaded, ‘Tanu, meri Maa, sorry bolta hoon! Please make me your brother.’” She then took a black thread to tie around the actor’s wrist.

On the work front, Dharmendra will be next seen in Karan Johar’s upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh.

For more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Refused To Name A Indian Actress Who Had Recently Impressed Her, Netizens Slam “She Seems Very Snotty”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News