Hema Malini is one of the most successful and talented actresses of yesteryears, and her fans still fondly call her ‘Dream Girl’. While she’s been in the news for her marriage with actor Dharmendra, in a recent interview, the actress opened up on how once a director asked her to remove the pin from her saree pallu, leaving her shocked. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Hema is hugely popular on social media, with over 800K followers on Instagram, and she often gives a glimpse of her personal and professional life to fans there. The actor-turned-politician is a member of the Lok Sabha and is often seen sharing pictures of her political journey on the platform.

In a recent interview with Lehren, Hema Malini opened up about a director who asked her to remove the pin from her saree and said, “He wanted to shoot some kind of a scene. I always put a pin on my saree. I said, ‘saree niche gir jayegi’ (the loose end will slide down). They said that’s what we want.”

In the same interview, Hema Malini also spoke about her husband Dharmendra worrying about the marriage of his two daughters – Esha Deol and Ahana Deol and how he was always there for them.

The veteran said, “I have my two children, they are brought up very well and he (Dharmendra) is always there. That is the best part, he is always there.” The Baghban actor added, “Actually he was worried, ‘shaadi hona chaiye bachchon ka jaldi (The gets should get married quickly).’ I said ‘Hoga (It’ll happen).’ When the time is right, the right person will come around. With the blessings of god and guru ma, everything happened.”

For the unversed, both Esha Deol and Ahana Deol, along with mum Hema Malini didn’t attend the wedding of Sunny Deol’s son recently and post the festivities, Dharmendra shared a cryptic post on Instagram with his daughters.

