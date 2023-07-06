Bollywood veterans Dharmendra and Jaya Bachchan are all set to share the screen space after a long time in the upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. However, the duo have often won hearts with their chemistry and performances in several yesteryear movies. It was the 1971 film Guddi during which Jaya Bachchan fell for Dharmendra and admitted crushing on him. Here’s what Dharmendra has to say about if over five decades later.

Jaya made her film debut with the 1971 film alongside Dharmendra, who has already established his name in the film industry. Jaya did not take time to impress her fans with her acting skills.

Seeing the charismatic Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan once revealed how she hid behind a sofa when she first met him. During her appearance on Koffee with Karan in 2007, the actor-politician recalled her first meeting with Dharmendra and called him a ‘Greek God.’ She said, “You know, when I saw him for the first time and I was introduced to him, there was a sofa like this… I went and hid behind it. I was so nervous! I didn’t know what to do. There was this fantastic-looking man. I still remember what he was wearing white trousers and a white shirt and he looked like a Greek God!” She even mentioned how she should have played the part of Basanti in place of Hema Malini in the 1975 film Sholay.

While the two are now promoting their upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, helmed by Karan Johar, Dharmendra recently addressed the fact that Jaya was crushing on him in the 70s. Talking to Zoom, the 87-year-old called Jaya’s affection toward him love and respect. He said, “This is her love and respect speaking. I’ve known Jaya and Amitabh for a very long time now. I still remember the fun times that we had while shooting for Sholay.” He further recalled the time the entire film crew used to work like “one big family.” For the unversed, Jaya Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan tied the knot in 1973 after meeting in the early 70s.

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani stars Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles. While there is a massive buzz around the film, it is set to hit the theatres on July 28, 2023.

