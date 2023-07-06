Richa Chaddha, who made her Bollywood debut with Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye! in 2008, has become one of the leading actresses in the industry. She has given compelling performances in both mainstream and independent cinema. After having worked for so many years, the actress reveals the dark side of Bollywood.

After carving her own niche with her versatile acting skills and her ability to portray complex characters, Richa and her husband Ali Fazal turned into producers now. The actress is now speaking about maintaining equality on the set of their first production.

During a conversation with Pinkvilla, Richa Chadha said, “We didn’t do any discrimination that someone will stay in a good hotel, and others will stay in a bad one. I also stayed where everyone was staying, and so did Ali. So people could understand that we are not being starry. Secondly, we gave the actors tons of space – whether they were there for a day or two, or they were the leads and needed workshop space or needed silence.”

Richa Chaddha also said how being an actor understands how discrimination on the set may lower people’s morale. She also gave an instance of how she initially had to share a vanity van with three other people. The Fukrey actress then recalled facing discrimination as well in the entertainment industry.

It’s happened several times. In fact, in my first film, there was a time when I felt really bad. I had come straight from college to do a scene in Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye and I had a 103-104 fever. I was told that someone is going to come at a later time, so till then, I can use this particular vanity van, and for the whole day, I would anyway be shooting. So I got ready and left, but in the meantime, someone came, and their staff threw all my stuff,” recalls Richa Chadha.

She then went on to explain, “I looked at how terrible it was. I didn’t have my own makeup and hair material, they belonged to the company itself. But they threw the stuff, and someone’s lipstick got damaged, someone’s mirror broke – so I felt really bad. How can they do this? I come from privilege, but I am not foolish that other people will not spend money, this is their investment, it’s their daily bread and butter. You can’t do this with someone, but these things happen.”

Richa Chadha the concluded, “Thankfully, I think now, because of social media and everyone has a camera on their phones, people are aware of these things, but it does happen sadly. Unka phir hota kuch nahin hai, those who behave like this. In my experience, it’s not karma or whatever. But Punjabi people, anyway we are generous and giving, so it doesn’t sit well with me.”

