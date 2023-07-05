Dharmendra and Hema Malini have been strong for decades now; the legendary actor found love in the Dream Girl while still being married to his first wife, Prakash Kaur and were parents to Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Ajeeta Deol and Vijayata Deol. With Hema, he had Esha Deol and Ahana Deol. During the birth of Esha, the actor went all out and booked an entire hospital, which was once revealed by Neetu Kohli, a close friend of Hema.

The actress was born in November 1981 after the Sholay stars tied the knot in 1980 in a hush-hush low-key ceremony. And when the actress got pregnant with Esha, it was not publicised and was known by close friends and family; as a result, Dharam Ji went all out to keep it that way and booked an entire hospital to make sure his wife does not undergo any discomfort and gave birth peacefully.

Neetu Kohli, a friend of Hema Malini, once graced her show Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai, where she shared the story of how Dharmendra pulled this out and booked 100 rooms in a hospital just to make sure Hema was comfortable while giving birth to Esha Deol. She revealed, “When Esha was going to be born, nobody knew that Hema was pregnant, so Dharam ji had booked the whole hospital for Esha. It was a nursing home with about 100 rooms. He booked all the 100 rooms for Esha to be born.”

Kohli further added, “No one knew that this is what Dharam ji had done.” Hema Malini, in her book Hema Malini: Beyond The Dream Girl, spoke about the time Dharmendra’s mother, Satwant Kaur, came to see her after she was pregnant with Esha, and Hema further mentioned that she was happy to see his family be happy with her.

Dharmendra will be next seen in Karan Johar‘s upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, which is slated to release on July 28.

