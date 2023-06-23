Dharmendra and Hema Malini are one of the most celebrated couples in Bollywood. Both are iconic actors who captivated audiences with their on-screen chemistry and off-screen love. However, their relationship faced several challenges. In fact, her father was not happy with it.

Dharmendra was already married and had two children, while the veteran actress was also committed to her acting career. Despite the obstacles, their bond grew stronger, and they decided to marry. The ‘He-Man’ of Bollywood, in particular, was determined to have the ‘Dream Girl’ of the industry as his life partner and went to great lengths to convince her and gain acceptance from his family.

Hema Malini once appeared on Aap Ki Adalat on India TV, wherein she spoke about her love story with Dharmendra. The veteran actress said in Hindi, “I had never thought that he would become my life partner when I had met him for the first time. I fell for him much later.”

When journalist Rajat Sharma inquired about the rumours that her father was “extremely upset” with her relationship, Hema Malini chuckled and responded, “It was natural (for him to be upset) because he (Dharmendra) was already married.” Watch the video below:

The veteran actor and Prakash Kaur have four children– two sons, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, and two daughters, Vijeta and Ajeita. Dharmendra reportedly tied the knot with Hema Malini in 1980 without divorcing his first wife, Prakash. Their wedding was kept low-key due to Dharmendra’s existing marriage, but they eventually managed to find happiness together. The couple has two daughters together, Esha Deol and Ahana Deol.

Throughout the years, Dharmendra and Hema Malini have remained committed to each other, supporting each other in their personal and professional endeavours. Their love story has stood the test of time, and they continue to be an inseparable and iconic couple in the Indian film industry.

