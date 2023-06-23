Malaika Arora has either found the fountain of youth or is ageing backwards, and a look at her Instagram handle will prove it. The Bollywood diva has successfully proved that age is just a number by flaunting her well-maintained and s*xy figure on social media and setting the internet on fire every single time. And that’s exactly what she’s done with her latest photoshoot.

The actress, as always, looked sultry and scintillating as she flaunted her curves, toned leg and cleav*ge in a body-hugging blue maxi dress. One of the best item girls Bollywood has ever seen, Malaika took to Insta and shared a series of drop-dead gorgeous images with her 17.7 million Instagram followers. Scroll below to catch a better glimpse of it and know how she styled it.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Malaika Arora – who is currently in her happy place with beau Arjun Kapoor, is sure to give those in their 20s and 30s a run for their money with s*xy curves, attitude and grace. The diva took to Instagram some hours ago and shared a few images of her slaying in a Club L London Blue plunge neck maxi dress with a knee-high slit. Looking at the pictures, we wonder, ‘Is Malla actually 49?’

Talking about the photoshoot look, Malaika Arora poses in various poses – some sitting and the others standing, as she lets different aspects of her body take centre stage. While she flaunts her busty front in one, she flaunts her thing in another and her face in the next. We have to say, she looks serene as the calmest of seas in the blue ensemble but still s*xy as any mermaid who calls the ocean her home. Available on the brand’s website, the ensemble comes in five shades and is available in a range of sizes, costing a mere (by celebrity standard) Rs 6,100.

As for the styling, Arora accessorized the look with a chunky gold bangle on one hand, matching earrings and gold strappy heels. While she had her hair up in an updo – with her flicks forming soft waves as it surrounds her face, her makeup consisted of red nail paint on her fingers and toes, a nude lip shade, mascara, line, eye shadow and some blush.

Check out Malaika Arora’s look here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial)

From 1-10 on the hotness scale, let us know where this look of Malaika lands.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

Must Read: Kareena Kapoor Khan Once Donned A Barely There Bikini While Doing ‘Hot Yoga’ Flaunting Her Perfectly Toned Thighs & Curvaceous Midriff, Seen These Rare Pics Yet?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News