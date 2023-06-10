Malaika Arora is one of the famous actresses in Bollywood. She is best known for her dance performances and item numbers in Bollywood films. Her captivating dance moves and sizzling screen presence have made her a sought-after performer.

Arora’s popularity also extends to the television industry. She has been a judge on the reality dance show “Nach Baliye” and the talent show “India’s Got Talent.” Back in 2018, she the s*xual harassment allegations against Sajid Khan.

Advertisement

Advertisement

During a conversation with Pinkvilla, Malaika Arora expressed disappointment and explained she’s ‘sad’ to know what has happened with somebody she knows. The actress further added that if a woman has made some allegations, it’s not possible not to hear what she has to say.

She said, “Yes, it is very sad when you hear all of it. It is very heartbreaking, but I guess if a woman has come forward and spoken about something, then I guess there is something to it that you can not listen to it, and you do not take it seriously”.

She added, “Like I said, I am all for women who want to speak up, who want to share their stories. And if there is any truth to it and if anybody is at fault, then I am the kind of person who would say they need to be punished for it. It is really sad what has happened to somebody that I know. If the person is guilty, then the right kind of action needs to be taken”.

Malaika Arora also once spoke about the #MeToo movement. The actress said she’s glad more women are coming out to speak against their harassers. Talking about Tanushree Dutta’s allegations against Nana Patekar with DNA, Malaika had said, “I’ve been following Tanushree’s case. What makes me sad is that people, and even the media, have been highly irresponsible as far as this incident is concerned. These are times where you should have a united front. I didn’t like the fact that many of them were questioning her about why she spoke 10 years later. How does it matter whether she spoke then or now? The fact that she’s speaking up should be respected”.

For more updates on Bollywood news, tune into Koimoi.

Must Read: When Kareena Kapoor Khan Was Brutally Trolled Over Calling Main Prem Ki Deewani Hoon “Role Of A Lifetime” & Netizens Reacted, “Powerful Role Cartoon Parrot Ka Tha”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News