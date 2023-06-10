Many wouldn’t know, but Salman Khan faced a ban by the photographers in 2014. It all happened over a fallout with his security guards (which he later claimed weren’t his) outside a renowned nightclub in Mumbai. He was pissed with the media persons getting to close while clicking him, which resulted in the unfortunate controversy. Scroll below for his brutal reaction to the same.

It was at the launch party of Party With Devil when Salman was requested to pose by the paps at a certain spot. The superstar refused to do so, which led to a major face-off between his security persons and the members of the media fraternity.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Salman Khan was later banned by a certain section of the photographers. He later reacted to the entire controversy at the press conference of Kick. Also present at the event were director Sajid Nadiadwala, Jacqueline Fernandez.

When asked about the controversy, Salman Khan began, “Aap close close close aate gaye. Wo mere bhi bodyguard nahi the, ab unke bich ke jhagdo me aapko merese kyu publicity chahiye? Aur chahiye bhi toh le li aapne. Ban toh aap kar nahi sakte, ye aapki marzi hai ki aap tasveer mat khicho. Jab aap nahi khichoge toh unity hogi toh mai aapko inke saamne aise dikhayi dunga (kisses Jacqueline Fernandez). Fir mai bina shirt ke bahar jaunga, red carpet pe (towel dance) karte hue dikhunga. Ye sab interesting tasveere nahi chipengi, isme humara bohot bada loss hai.”

Salman Khan didn’t shy away and brutally added, “On a serious note, mujhe isme koi problem nahi hai. Aapko khichna hai khicho, nahi khichna mat khicho. Lekin badtameezi mat kiya karo.”

The matter was later escalated to the Bombay News Photographers Association (BNPA), following which the association took a strong stance and decided to ban Salman. But clearly, that was a blast from the past.

On the professional front, Salman Khan is currently busy with Bigg Boss OTT Season 2. He will be next seen in Tiger 3 opposite Katrina Kaif.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood updates!

Must Read: Harman Baweja Feels Media Was Completely Unfair To Him, Recalls Hiding Newspapers From Mom After Mean Things Were Written About Him: “I Quit Because Effectively, Things Didn’t Pan Out..”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News