Shah Rukh Khan is one of the superstars of Bollywood who receives love and admiration from every age group. Over the decades of his career, SRK has not only given back-to-back hit movies, but also ruled over millions of hearts with his humble nature, his intellect and his respectful behaviour. Being one of the highest-paid actors in the country has never made him act wrongly with anyone. And that is what makes him special.

Today, we have proof of that as we stumbled upon a throwback video on Instagram, where Shah Rukh can be seen with his mother-in-law. And the video will leave you in hearts. Why? Scroll below to find out the video.

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Chibber were childhood sweethearts, and their dedication towards their love made them the endgame. And today, we have a throwback video that shows how much the actor is loved by his in-laws. In the edited video version, as shared on Instagram, in the first clip, a young Farah Khan could be seen asking Savita Chibber, Gauri’s mom, “Aunty, kabhi aapko choose karna pade ki aap Gauri ke sath rahoge ya Shah Rukh ke sath?” And without giving second thoughts, she blurted out ‘Shah Rukh’. While in the second clip, SRK could be seen receiving his mother-in-law at a party and letting her sat behind him when she could be seen touching his biceps with a lot of love.

Watch the sweetest video here:

As soon as the video went viral, netizens started to drop their comments on it. One of them wrote, “She answered before the question 😂 I am so happy SRK gets to live and grow amongst this amazing and heavenly love he gets from all those around him ❤️”

Another one penned, “She would sometimes think marrying her daughter with shah rukh was her best decision ever.”

One of the SRK fans commented, “I think That you have a got a second Mom in whose lap you can sleep without worries and with whom you can share all your stories , worries , and happiness …if your Mom had gone far away from you , then Allah has send you another Mom to replace her and to take care of you unconditionally…Be happy and Cheers Shahrukh for recieving this wonderful gift of love from your Second Mom.”

Well, Shah Rukh Khan gets all the love in the world. What do you think? Let us know.

