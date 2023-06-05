Shah Rukh Khan is a man with an abundance of charm, and his warm behaviour with people is known to all, especially his close ones, like when he left his shoot to be there for his friend/director Farah Khan. The Main Hoon Na maker once shared this touching story with the world, and today, we have brought it to you; scroll down to find out about it.

Farah, before donning the director’s hat, was an established choreographer, and her collaboration with SRK gave fairly successful movies to the fans. However, they did have a fallout for a brief period, but thankfully, they found circled back to being friends again, and the incident that we speak of took place years ago and here’s what happened.

The throwback video where both Farah Khan and Shah Rukh Khan look visibly quite young has been posted on Reddit’s BollyBlindsNGossip, where the former shared her experience with the actor. She could be heard saying, “My dad passed away, but he sent you here to look after me. I really want to thank you because you do look after me. I recall this one incident many years ago when I was going through emotional trauma; I don’t even know if you remember it because you have seen me through so many traumas.”

Farah Khan further said, “I was crying on the phone and within half an hour, you left your shooting… I opened the door, and you were standing outside. You sat with me for one hour, and you just talked to me. It was like having the best therapy ever.” Check out the video here:

The director-actor duo of Shah Rukh Khan and Farah Khan came together for Happy New Year in 2014 last, and the fans are waiting for this fun duo to get back together soon.

