It has been a while now since Siddhant Chaturvedi and Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda are rumoured to be together. Their fun Instagram banters first came to light in 2021, but the two did not address the rumours. Recently, the two were spotted returning from Goa.

Siddhant made his acting debut with the show Life Sahi Hai in 2016, but his breakthrough came after he played the role of rapper MC Sher alongside Ranveer Singh in Gully Boy. On the other hand, Navya is an entrepreneur and the granddaughter of Bollywood veterans Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Both Navya and Siddhant have remained tight-lipped about the rumours of their relationship. The talks came in after the two were spotted constantly reacting to each other’s posts on Instagram. Moreover, the duo was found dancing together at Karan Johar’s star-studded birthday bash.

While they have never been spotted in public, the rumoured couple chose to make an appearance together. As per paparazzi Manav Manglani’s Instagram handle, the two recently returned from Goa donning matching outfits. The Phone Bhoot star opted for a white t-shirt and beige comfy bottoms and hid her face with a cap and goggles. He completed his look with a pair of white sneakers.

Navya Naveli Nanda picked a perfect airport look as she slipped into a white top and black baggy pants. She ditched makeup, left her locks open and chose to wear brown slippers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani)

Their fans showered the two with love in the comments. While one wrote, “@navyananda and @siddhantchaturvedi look so good together and charming together,” while another penned, “Beautiful couple.”

A third person joked about Jaya Bachchan’s infamous relationship with media and wrote, “yeh koi jagah hai yeh video post karne ki? JayaBachchan tumhein dhoondh rahi hai.”

For more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Naseeruddin Shah Reveals Using His Filmfare Trophies As Door Handles At His Farmhouse: “Whoever Goes To The Washroom Will Get Two Awards Each…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News