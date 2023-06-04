Shah Rukh Khan has been ruling the industry and the hearts of millions of fans across the globe for decades now. While his acting is one of the reasons fans love SRK, other reasons the ‘Badshah of Bollywood’ has a mass following are his down-to-earth nature and his sweet-and-witty fan interactions, among others.

Many people try to be like Khan and copy what he does and how he acts, but now, we have come across a social media post of a person who is his doppelganger. A video of this almost-identical carbon copy of King Khan is going viral across platforms owing to the uncanny resemblance they share and his dancing to the actor’s hit song Chaiyya Chaiyya from Dil Se.

In a video shared to Instagram by Instant Bollywood, we see a Shah Rukh Khan look-a-like dancing to the iconic song that featured him and Malaika Arora dancing atop a moving train. In the clip, the SRK doppelganger can be seen entertaining fans at a water park dressed in a white t-shirt, rocking the Pathaan hairstyle and accessorizing with dark shades and a beaded chain.

Not only does this look-a-like dance to Shah Rukh Khan’s Chaiyya Chaiyya, but he tends even to ace the actor’s mannerisms and style as he slays the moves. Many viewed this video, and several took to the comments section to troll the duplicate. Scroll to read their reactions.

Check out this video of the duplicate Shah Rukh Khan dancing at a resort here:

Commenting on the video, one wrote, “Olx se aye hain 😂” while two others simply added, “Meesho” and “naaptol”

On similar lines, a fourth added, “Meesho se order kia hua srk”

A fifth added, “Mujhe pta nahi kyu yeh asli shahrukh khan lag rha hai……. 🧐”

Another commented, “SRK installed from play store 🙂”

One more wrote, “SRK ke baju me Aryan khan khada he kya😮”

Another reply read, “every masterpiece has its cheap copy 😛🍰”

Other comments on the video read, “Ghareebon ka Shah rukh khan😂,” “Sasta shahrukh khan 😂,” “Srk lite”, and more.

What do you think of this Shah Rukh Khan doppelganger dancing at a water park? Let us know in the comments.

