Shah Rukh Khan is one of the most prominent actors in the world and enjoys a massive fan following. He has been a part of the entertainment industry for over three decades and is one of the biggest superstars of this generation. There’s a fan edit doing the rounds on social media where SRK is grooving on ‘Chaiyya Chaiyya’ through the years, and the video proves that the actor has been ageing like a fine wine. Scroll below to watch the video.

SRK is massively popular among his fans, with over 37 million followers on Instagram and over 43 million followers on Twitter. The actor was last seen in Pathaan after a sabbatical of over three years, and the film did incredibly well at the box office. Shah Rukh also owns an IPL team named Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and is often spotted attending cricket matches these days whenever his team is playing.

An Instagram meme page named ‘Baba Chuism’ shared a video featuring Shah Rukh Khan, where he’s transitioning on his song ‘Chaiyya Chaiyya’ and it will definitely leave the superstar’s fans beaming with pride.

The edited video reads, ‘SRK dancing to Chaiyya Chaiyya through the years’. Take a look at the video below:

Reacting to Shah Rukh Khan’s video on social media, a user on Instagram commented, “this man literally chaiyya chaiyya’d his way into our hearts permanently.”

Another user commented, “OBSESSED WITH THIS REEL.”

A third commented, “He born to rule❤️❤️”

A fourth commented, “Koi aur actor ek hi song pe saalo se dance karta to pak jate log, but we still want to see him dance on same song again. Thats SRK‘s charm 😍❤️ 30 years and counting 🔥”

What are your thoughts on Shah Rukh Khan ageing like a fine wine? Tell us in the space below.

