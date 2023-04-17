Kangana Ranaut is one of the finest actresses we currently have in Bollywood right now. She is known for speaking her mind and the Queen actress never minces her words when it comes to putting out her opinion like a boss. The self–made actress is widely appreciated by her fans for having honest and unfiltered views, however, this has also created a problem for her, and she often receives backlash for the same. Her feud with Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Karan Johar is quite known now. The actress never leaves a chance to take a dig at them. Today, we bring to you a throwback to when Kangana bashed Alia and Ranbir by saying they can discuss their s*x life but can’t take a stand for the country. Scroll below to read the details!

Kangana, who is known for witty replies and savage takes, once questioned the tag of young actors accorded to Alia and Ranbir, the anchor tried to stop her, but she was not in the mood to listen to anyone and went on to bash them.

During an interview with Mid Day, Kangana Ranaut took a dig at power couple Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor and questioned why are they even called young actors. She said, “And what is this thing of calling them young, Ranbir Kapoor is what 37 years old, young kid of the generation and Alia Bhatt just turned turned 27, my mother had three children at 27. This is absolutely unfair… bacche hai ki dumb hai ki kya hai.”Alia Bhatt turned 26 this month while Ranbir is 36-year-old.”

The actress further added, “If we are asking about your sex life, that you are okay to discuss, put the pictures on Instagram, who I am f***ing, who I am not f***ing, that is fine, but about the country, it’s my personal choice.”

Check out the video below:

The video was shared on one of the Instagram Pages, and as soon as it came into the notice of netizens they were quick to react and the video got mixed reactions.

One of the users wrote, “Ur mom had a child at 27, and you are not even married.”

“Why is she so obsessed with them?”

“Aur usi age mai tum unmarried ho aur Alia ki beti.”

“Why only Alia and Ranbir?? There are many other actors and actresses in their 30s and still addressed as young!!! and loved how the man beside her said, “They are not in the zones, it’s unfair.”

However, there were many who supported Kangana Ranaut and lauded her for speaking the truth.

