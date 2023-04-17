Following the ritual annually, Indian politician Baba Siddiqui hosted a huge Iftaar bash that saw the who’s who of the entertainment industry. Ahead of Eid, the Siddiqui family welcome celebs like Salman Khan, Suniel Shetty, Gauahar Khan, Riteish Deshmukh-Genelia D’Souza, Emraan Hashmi, Palak Tiwari and Shehnaaz Gill, among many others. However, after netizens called him out for his casual dress at the traditional event, Sohail Khan was subjected to trolls.

Soon after the event happened, photos and videos of celebs posing for paps surfaced taking the web by storm. This morning we brought you Sana Khan’s clarification after netizens slammed her husband for allegedly dragging his pregnant wife on the carpet. However later, she clear the air via her Insta stories bashing the haters.

A while back, we saw a video of Sohail Khan making a late entry at Baba Siddiqui’s iftaar party. However, what caught netizens’ eyes was his and his younger son Yohan’s dressing that they felt was way too casual for the event. Sohail is currently co-parenting his two sons Nirvaan and Yohan with estranged wife Seema Sajdeh. After tying the knot in 1998, the now-estranged couple filed for divorce, last year.

Coming back, at the Iftaar bash, Sohail Khan was seen wearing a grey casual round-neck t-shirt which he paired with blue denim, black slippers and a cap. On the other hand, his son Yohan is seen wearing a reddish orange t-shirt with half pants and chappals. Check out the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Soon after the video surfaced on the web, netizens trolled the actor for his casual dressing for a tradition event. Commenting on the same, a user wrote, “Jara ache se taiyar karke late sohil air bacheko laga raha hai nind se uthkar aaya ho.”

While another said, “Just c the state of his son…..I thot sum poor child is there.” “Bahar khel raha hoga…jate jate le liya hoga gadi main… he’s looking sweaty, messed hairs..no proper haircut…this shows his state without mother…had father been bothered he would have looked perfect…anyways baap ko bhi kahan tayyar hone ata h…jogging suit main har jagah,” wrote third netizen.

“Iski biwi itni badi designer h bete ka haal to dekho zara husband s alag hui h bache ko dekho sukha hua,” said fifth netizen.

What are your thoughts on the video, do let us know! Meanwhile, stay tuned to Koimoi!

