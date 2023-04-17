Shehnaaz Gill is all set to make her Bollywood debut alongside Salman Khan in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. A few days back, the official trailer was dropped online, which everyone across the industry lauded. The film stars an ensemble cast including Pooja Hegde, Siddharth Nigam, Raghav Juyal, Palak Tiwari and others in pivotal roles.

As the team has kick-started with the promotions, they arrived on the sets of The Kapil Sharma promos, which have been doing the rounds of social media for a couple of days now. The latest episodes that saw Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actors as the guests premiered over the weekend. But a video that has now taken the web by storm sees Sana opening up about becoming the highest-paid contestant on Bigg Boss 13.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It all happened when Kapil Sharma joked about if she got any pending dues, following which she followed Salman Khan to the film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ji Jaan. Giving an epic comeback, Sana said to forget the pending dues as she had entered Bigg Boss 13 as the lowest-paid contestant but exited as the highest-paid. She told Kapil Sharma, “Usme to payment mujhe bohot hi kam mili thi. Sabse sasti main hi thi aur sabse meghengi ban ke nikli hu.”

Watch the video below:

Shehnaaz's POPULARITY & STARDOM Has Always Spoken For Itself ! Its No Doubt That She's The Most Celebrated & Loved Actress In The Country ( Tn ) SHEHNAAZ'S BOLLYWOOD ENTRY pic.twitter.com/XvlBn209Kl — SHEHNAAZGILL FC🌟(Fan Account ) (@TarunNaaz) April 16, 2023

Meanwhile, on the same comedy show, Shehnaaz Gill opened up about blocking Salman Khan’s number on the phone after he called her to offer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. She told Kapil Sharma, “I was in Amritsar visiting the Gurudwara when I received a call from an unknown number. And I have this habit of blocking unknown numbers, so I did the same. Then after a few minutes, I got a message that Salman sir is trying to call me. Just to verify, I put the number on the Truecaller app and found out that it was actually Salman Khan calling me! I immediately unblocked him and called him back; it was then that he offered me the film, and that’s how I got the film.”

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is all set to this the big screens this Friday!

Must Read: Palak Tiwari Brutally Trolled For Flaunting Her Cleav*ge In A Deep-Neck Blouse At Baba Siddique Iftar Party, Netizen Says “Salman Khan Sir Ne Bhi Kaha Deepline Nahi Wear Karna…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News