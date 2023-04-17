Shah Rukh Khan is the undisputable king of romance, the Badshah of Bollywood and ruler of millions of hearts. SRK is also unparalleled when it comes to witty answers and his sense of humour is always admirable. today we brought you a throwback of one such witty SRK moment when he attended Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan with his beautiful co-stars/friends Kajol and Rani Mukerji. He was asked a hypothetical question involving his son Aryan Khan and Mallika Sherawat, and his answer left everyone in splits. Scroll below to know more about it!

Mallika is known for her bold and brazen movies like Murder, Khwahish and others in the early 2000s. She has been away from the film industry for some time but sent waves through it at one point.

The throwback snippet we brought to you today is from Koffee with Karan Season 2 episode one. Karan Johar asks a hypothetical question to Shah Rukh Khan who graced the Koffee couch with Kajol and Rani Mukerji. KJo asked, “If Aryan developed a crush on Mallika Sherawat, your advice to him would be?” SRK said, “See he’s very young…” He continued, “… if he developed a crush on Mallika Sherawat, he’s playing with her, so I’ll say ‘can I also play with her sometime?'”

As soon as he said this Rani, Kajol and Karan couldn’t stop laughing, and the Pathaan star labeled them as ‘Dirty Minds’. He then asked them “Why are you guys laughing?” While Rani thought it was very sweet, Kajol, on the other hand, straight out termed SRK’s notion as ‘seriously gross’. Shah Rukh Khan also clarified that he likes video games and stuff. And what makes it funnier is the fact that he said the entire thing with a straight face, while others just couldn’t stop laughing. The video has been going viral on Instagram and it has been posted by a fan page of SRK, srk_army_.

See the hilarious video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SRK ARMY (@srk__army_)

Shah Rukh Khan is presently gearing up for his upcoming film ‘Jawan‘ after smashing box-office records with his comeback film Pathaan. The Atlee directorial is scheduled to release on 2nd June this year.

For more such throwbacks, stay tuned to Koimoi!

