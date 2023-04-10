Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan is making all the right noises before its release. After the historic success of Pathaan, the excitement to watch SRK in his debut pan-India film is sky-high and it is just scaling up with some interesting deets that are going viral on social media. The latest we hear is about Allu Arjun’s cameo, which has confused us. Keep reading to know more!

For the unversed, there have been reports stating Allu is going to appear in Shah Rukh Khan’s first pan-India film in a special cameo. However, after just a few days of excitement among fans, it was said that the actor had to turn down the offer amid his jam-packed schedule. Now, the reports of his cameo appearance are going viral in full swing and below is all you need to know.

As per several latest reports flowing in, Allu Arjun recently completed the shoot for his cameo in Jawan. It is also said that the announcement of the same will be made in the film’s teaser, which is speculated to release on Eid. Now, these are just rumours and one has to wait for an official confirmation from the makers.

A few days back, it was learnt that YRF would be distributing Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan in the overseas market. It is said to be a masterstroke considering the fact that the company ensured Pathaan gets the widest release in overseas. It is further learned that it was YRF’s gesture of thanking SRK for delivering a 1000-crore blockbuster under their banner, as reported by boxofficeworldwide.com.

Meanwhile, Jawan is scheduled to release on 2nd June 2023.

