Kangana Ranaut is undoubtedly one of Bollywood’s finest actresses and has a bold personality in real life too. She often takes to her social media accounts to call out people from the fraternity, especially Karan Johar. But recently she shared a few pictures of herself with a beautiful poetic line in the caption. No doubt she looks gorgeous in them but the netizens did not leave this opportunity as well to poke fun at her and especially involving Hrithik Roshan. Scroll below to get all the deets!

Kangana is very active on social media and she often schools several celebrities while speaking her mind. Recently, she called out Karan Johar after Priyanka Chopra’s shocking claim that she was cornered in Bollywood. She also boldly claimed of having an affair with Hrithik and it was around 2016.

Speaking about the pictures shared by Kangana Ranaut, the sunkissed pictures are only proof that she is out and out a gorgeous woman. The curls on her hair can easily tangle up her fans fantasizing about the actress. She shared the photos with an equally beautiful caption complimenting her beauty completely. She could be seen wearing a pink-coloured top and her face shows no trace of makeup on it. She wrote, “इश्क़ वो आतिश है ग़ालिब लगाने से लगती नहीं और बुझाने से बुझती नहीं” which roughly translates to “Love is that fire, it doesn’t start by igniting and it doesn’t get extinguished by extinguishing it.”

Kangana Ranaut’s pictures opened pathways for the netizens to share their thoughts which generally took a turn towards trolling and enquiring about anyone special in her life. A netizen wrote, “Bhai aap bhi Rekha ji bn k rh gyi ho bahar aao hritik k pyar se.”

Another user tweeted, “Craving for Hrithik or Aditya?”

A third user commented, “Lagta hai kisi naye bomb par kaam kr rhi hai aap”

Another comment read, “Ritik Roshan ne bujhayi to this,” followed by, “Hrithik Roshan ki yaad me?” “Jai kangana jai hrithik,” and “Iseq ker baithee hh pagli Diljit dosanjh see.”

Check out Kangana Ranaut’s pictures:

