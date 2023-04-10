Aditya Chopra has given Bollywood enough masala to feed with the speculations of Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan coming together to officially kick off the Spy Universe with a film titled Tiger Vs Pathaan. Now the next speculation was about the film’s female leads.

Fans want to believe some reports which claim that in a turn of unbelievable events, Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif have come on board as the female leads of the film. Deepika Padukone played an ISI agent in Pathaan and teamed up with Shah Rukh Khan. Katrina Kaif plays an ISI agent in the famous Tiger series with Salman Khan.

However, if reports are to be believed, the film is still developing and might not have meaty roles for DP and Kat. So, either one of them might get a role in the film, or director Sidharth Anand might skip both and plan the film with a third actress. Currently, the film seems to have space for only one female lead. With Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan leading in parallel roles, it would be very difficult to accommodate screen time for two more A-listers.

A source close to Yash Raj Films informs, “Only Shah Rukh, Salman and Siddharth Anand have been locked in so far for Tiger vs Pathaan. The rest of the cast, including the main villain, is still under consideration.”

“It all depends on how the two heroines’ roles shape up. If this time they don’t have much to do then Tiger vs Pathaan may not opt for the leading ladies from the original (Katrina from Tiger and Deepika from Pathaan). For all you know there may be just one leading lady for both the Khan superstars.”, the source further told Times of India.

So as much as fans would love to see a sister bonding between the two ISI agents Rubai (Deepika Padukone from Pathaan) and Zoya (Katrina Kaif in Tiger), it seems impossible for the actresses to join the Spy Universe in one film. However, the possibilities of their cameos cannot be denied. But going by the sour history Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone share, reuniting for a single frame does not seem a possibility. Though you never say never.

Talking about Yash Raj Films’ Spy Universe starter Tiger Vs Pathaan, the action extravaganza will be helmed by War director Sidharth Anand. The film is expected to go on floors in January 2023 and hit the theatres in 2024, with Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan turning 60. The film will witness India’s two biggest superstars reuniting on screen as parallel leads after 30 years. SRK and Bhaijaan first united on screen for Rakesh Roshan’s Karan Arjun in 1995.

