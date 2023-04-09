Malaika Arora is ruling the internet, and how! For the past some time, the actress has been taking the web by storm with her breathtakingly stunning sartorial fashion choices. Be it her setting the runway ablaze or getting indulged in PDA with her boyfriend, Arjun Kapoor, Malla is all over the web. Recently, Malla stepped out looking stunning in a one-shoulder orange thigh-high slit dress. However, something strange happened when a stranger tried to hold her hand.

We have often seen celebrities encountering bizarre fan incidents that leave them shocked. Recently, Preity Zinta took to social media to share s a stranger planted a big wet kiss to her kid’s mouth. Scroll down to know what Malla recently faced.

Last night, Malaika Arora stepped out wearing a se*y orange dress. While the actress was seen making her wait for her car, a strange man was caught trying to hold her hand while she was holding her dress. As seen in the video, which has gone viral, the man is seen talking on the phone while touching her arm. However, later, he soon realizes and moves his hand.

Soon after the video surfaced on the web, netizens dragged Arjun Kapoor while commenting on the same. A user wrote, “Ye mast tha… Bande ne socha hoga… Galti se lottery nikal gai…”

While another said, “Galti se mistake hogya… Par dil garden garden hogya bhai saab ka”

A third netizen said, “Arjun Kapoor be like. Kisne touch kiya usko mad….”

A fourth one said, “galti se malyaka ka hat pakad liya.”

“Arjun kapoor be like – Apna mal dekh na,” said fifth netizen. Check out the video below shared by Insta page Instant Bollywood.

Earlier, Malaika Arora was in the news when she reacted to her wedding rumours with Arjun Kapoor. She had said that the two lovebirds are ready for it.

