Kartik Aaryan is undoubtedly currently one of the most bankable stars. He has swooned the audience with his charm in his recent films and the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has definitely taken the actor’s career a notch higher. What the fans of the actor are now looking forward to is his upcoming release, Satyaprem Ki Katha, with Kiara Advani on June 29.

However, there’s more exciting news coming in about KA. He’ll soon start shooting for his next with ace director Kabir Khan in May.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Talking about the much-awaited film at a recent event, the filmmaker revealed, “It’s a fascinating true story that I came across. This time around it’s about an unknown hero, unlike 83 which showed living legends who we all know about. What compelled me to tell this story is that as Indians you’ll be shocked, that how do we not know this person. How did we let someone who did all this, fade away. That’s the excitement. I’ll start shooting for the film from May probably and Kartik Aaryan is playing the lead in it. The casting for other characters is underway.”

Currently Kartik Aaryan is in Kashmir to shoot for a romantic track for his next Satyaprem Ki Katha. The actor who loves to work round the clock, is said to have already begun the preps for Kabir Khan’s film and will delve deep into the project once he’s back from Kashmir. Well, we’re super stoked for this director-actor’s project. What about you?

Must Read: Janhvi Kapoor Compared To Kylie Jenner & Uorfi Javed After She Sizzles In A Dress Flaunting Her Toned Midriff, Trolls Say “Aaj Kal Sabhi Uorfi Se Inspire Ho Rahe Hain”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News