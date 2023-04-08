Comedian-actor Krushna Abhishek is a well-known name in the entertainment industry thanks to his different films and shows, as well as him being the nephew of actor Govinda and Sunita Ahuja. While Krushna is celebrated for his acting capabilities, he often makes the headlines due to his ongoing family feud with his mama and mami.

At the poster and teaser launch of his upcoming film ‘Fire Of Love – RED’ – co-starring Payal Ghosh, Kanchan Bhor, Kamlesh Sawant, Bharat Dabholkar and more, the actor got candid about the problems in the family. He even spoke about his wife Kashmira Shah’s reaction to him romancing Payal in the film’s teaser. Read on.

Talking about wife Kashmira Shah watching the teaser of The Fire Of Love Red and her reaction to it, Krushna Abhishek said, “Nahi dekhha. Kashmira abhi America mein hai toh humne socha chalo launch karte hai.” When asked what he thinks her reaction will be seeing him kissing and getting it hot on screen, the comedian replied, “Gussa bhi karegi. Thoda kissing scene kiya… she knows that and she’s very cool about it.”

On us telling him that Emraan Hashmi used to gift his wife, Parveen Shahani bag every time he did a kissing scene in a film and asking if he’s done something similar, Krushna Abhishek replied, “Credit card hi diya hua tha 3 mahine ke liye jab tak main iski shoot kar raha tha.”

Regarding the drama and news that keep making the headlines regarding him and Govinda, Krushna said, “It’s family. I love him.” He continued, “Joh bhi controversies aati hai main zyada dekhta nahi cause uske peeche there is a lot of love. If meri mami mujhe pe gussa hai – I think that is a lot of love. Agar woh mujhpe angry hain kissi baat se, gussa karte hai mujhpe toh it’s a lot of love. Aur agar main naraz hoke kuch kehta hoon – that is love. So it’s all a family matter. It’s all love.”

Check out Krushna Abhishek talking about Govinda & Sunita Ahuja, ‘Fire Of Love – RED,’ Kashmira Shah’s reaction to the film’s teaser and more here:

