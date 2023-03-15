Comedian Kapil Sharma is promoting his upcoming movie, Zwigato, and has been all over the places talking about the film and his personal life. The comedian-turned-actor will be coming on the big screen after around four years. However, in his career, he has worked with many other comedians, and recently he was asked to be an ‘insecure’ man who can’t see others succeed.

The comedian has been in controversy for his feuds with his cast members. Kapil has admitted to being short-tempered and being an alcoholic in the past. However, his feud with co-comedian Sunil Grover made headlines that the world still remembers. When asked why people feel he doesn’t get along with anybody, read on to find out what Kapil said.

In an interview on Aaj Tak, Kapil Sharma was asked much-publicized fallout with former cast member Sunil Grover. He was also asked about dropping former cast members such as Chandan Prabhakar, Krushna Abhishek, and Ali Asgar leaving the show. “I’ve never felt insecurity. In fact, I’ve brought people on that I admired. I used to be short-tempered, I’ll admit. It was in my blood; I was an extremist. I would love passionately, and when I was angry, I would really lose composure. But I have improved,” said Kapil, as reported by The Indian Express.

While talking about rivalries, Kapil Sharma shares that he has no rivalries with anybody. He says, “I am the one and only. Isko aap egoistic Kahle ya pata nahi…” Adding upon the fallout with Sunil Grover and other members, he added, “inse pucchiye ki ye kyu nahi kar pate, main to apni jagah par hi hu”. The Zwigato actor later added that he has good terms with the rest of them as he often meets Bharti and posts stories on his social media.

Kapil Sharma later revealed that as he no longer produces the show, he can not negotiate salary with the other cast members. The decision to retain the artist depends on the show as Kapil believes he can not talk about how much the other artist should charge for their appearance.

