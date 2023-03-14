Kapil Sharma is undoubtedly the most beloved comedian in India. With his sense of humour, standup comedy and quirky behaviour, Kapil makes millions of people laugh on his talk show, The Kapil Sharma Show. While the 41-year-old is also known for flirting with Bollywood actresses who come to his show for promotions, he recently revealed that he does it on show-runners’ demands. Read on for his revelation that left Shehnaaz Gill surprised.

After appearing on several comedy shows, Kapil found recognition with The Laughter Challenge and Comedy Circus. In 2013, he began his talk show Comedy Nights with Kapil on ColorsTV and later collaborated with Sony TV for The Kapil Sharma Show in 2016.

Kapil Sharma is currently on a promotional spree for his upcoming movie Zwigato. For the same, the actor-comedian recently appeared on Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz Gill and got candid about his personal and professional life. When Shahnaaz accused the comedian of flirting with every woman coming to his show, Kapil revealed he does that according to the script, leaving the host surprised.

Seeing Shehnaaz’s reaction, Kapil narrated an incident where he received a mail from the channel demanding him to flirt with actresses after his marriage with his wife, Ginni Chatrath.

Kapil Sharma said, “Aap believe nahi karoge mujhe channel ne bola. Shaadi ke baad na mujhe thodi sharam aane lag gayi ki agar koi aayi hai heroine toh main kya bolu. Uske baad jab do bachche hogaye, fir toh mein bilkul hi serious hogaya… toh wo wala angle mein jaata nahi tha. Seedhe seedhe film ki baat karta tha. To unhone (channel) mail par bheja ki aapka wo angle miss kar rahe hai hum.” The actor added that the mail also had a survey attached which mentioned how people were missing him flirting with actresses.

Further in the chat, Kapil joked that he is the ‘Romance’ bird of India and said, “Bharat ka romantic pakshi hoon mein.” When Shehnaaz asked him to explain what he meant, Kapil Sharma said just like the peacock is India’s National bird, he is India’s “romantic bird.”

