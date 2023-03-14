SS Rajamouli’s film RRR not only broke box office records last year but also made history by winning the Best Original Song award at the Oscars 2023 for Naatu Naatu. As everyone is celebrating the big win at the 95th Academy Awards, Rakhi Sawant is also celebrating it. Scroll down to know more.

SS Rajamouli and the team left no stone unturned to make India proud. Several film celebrities including Alia Bhatt, Vivek Agnihotri, Ajay Devgn, Kangana Ranaut, and more extended their wishes to congratulate the team.

Amidst this, Rakhi Sawant was recently spotted grooving to “Naatu Naatu’s hook steps as she celebrates the historic win of RRR at the Oscars 2023. The actress was recently spotted outside her gym sporting a crop-top and leggings. She was seen dancing to an energetic song on the streets.

As she performed the hook steps of the Ram Charan and Jr NTR’s song, the actress also said, “Oscar ek din hume bhi milega. Nothing is impossible.” Take a look at the video shared by Instant Bollywood:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

Soon after the video went viral on social media, many began to troll Rakhi Sawant for her aspirations for bagging the much coveted award Academy Awards. A user wrote, “Jiss din Mila naa that day it’s RIP OSCARs,” while another user commented, “Ha over acting ka 😂😂😂”

A fourth user then wrote, “Nautanki k liye , dramebazi k liye, over acting k bht sare hai bhn itne sare talent hai isliye Oscar wale confuse hai kon se character zyada ghatiya hai… Isliye vo lg decide nhi kr pa rhe.” Anoher user then commeted, “Tumhe to banana milega❤️❤️❤️😂❤️😂❤️😂”

Another user took a dig at Rakhi Sawant’s crying on videos over her personal life, “Teko Best crying ka Oscar milega confirm.” A netizen then also pointed out Rakhi’s seperation from her husband Adil Khan Durrani, “आदिल ऑस्कर से कम था क्या😑(Adil Oscar se kam tha kya?)”

