Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan was one of the most popular shows in the early 90s. The show’s lead actors, Arun Govil and Dipika Chikhlia Topiwala shot to fame overnight. Their portrayal of Lord Ram and Goddess Sita has earned them lifetime recognition and a loyal fan following.

Fans of the actors always wanted to see them together after the trend-setting blockbuster show. Well, for all those fans, we have good news. Now after three decades, the two stars are all set to reunite for a new show. Scroll down to know more.

Recently, Dipika Chikhlia Topiwala released a reel of herself reading her scenes in her vanity van, speaking with Arun on a couch, and walking near her set. We then see a glimpse of her on-screen appearance from the show.

Dipika Chikhlia Topiwala is standing away from the holy basil plant while holding a puja kalash and wearing a purple saree with the pallu over her head. Arun and Dipika can be seen conversing earnestly for a brief time while seated next to one another on a couch. She can also be seen swinging. For the background music in her video, Dipika chose the song Hamari Atariya Pe by Rekha Bhardwaj from the film Dedh Ishiya.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Dipika Chikhlia Topiwala captioned it, “On set…BTS.”

Dipika also shared a news article about the reunion on her Instagram Stories, leaving no doubt about it. Fans were quick to show love for Arun Govil and Dipika Chikhlia. One user wrote, “Mere SiyaRam ek baar fir sath me.” Another one commented, “Very nice Ap dono ko saath dakh acha laga bas pata lag pata ki Arun Sir Ap Dipika Ma’am dono kis roop mein aur kaha dakh payenge….”

A third user wrote, “Kya baat hai Ram Ji Aur Mata Sita Dono fir ek saath me? Ab Khon si Leela hai Ap dono ki…”

