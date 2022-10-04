Ramanand Sagar’s TV epic Ramayan originally aired between 1987 and 1988 became the most watched television series in the world at that time. Even after 35 years, the show is still loved and Arun Govil who played the role of Lord Ram continues to receive immense respect and adulation.

Interestingly, a video is going viral on social media where a woman, visibly in tears, is seen falling at the actor’s feet. He is also seen asking a person next to her to pick her up as the woman is seen on her knees with folded hands. Now the actor has reacted to the viral video.

During a conversation with Hindustan Times, Arun Govil said that he believes that they are ‘not touching his feet, but are paying an ode to their belief and faith’. “Yeh unn bhakton ke mann mein aata hai ki iss aadmi ke paaon chhoone hain, mera kya reaction aana chahiye ispe? I’ve always believed that they are not touching my feet, they are paying an ode to their own belief and faith. I am a mere symbol, Lord Ram made me that,” the actor said.

Ramayan actor further said, “It was 6.30 in the morning. This woman saw me at the airport and screamed ‘Ram!’ She then caught my leg and literally rubbed her forehead on my shoe! I didn’t know what to do at that point, I couldn’t even bend to pick her up. When she calmed down a little, I tried to make her stand. She told me her husband is in the ICU. She had got a yellow dupatta, which she wanted to wrap around me. I told her, ‘Take this dupatta and make your husband wear it’.”

Arun Govil also said this isn’t the first time that he faced a situation of this kind. He recalled how people would touch his feet and he would have to stop them from doing so. However, later he just accepted it. That being said, older people too touched his feet and when he tried to stop them, someone once asked if he had a problem. Govil then had to explain that his culture didn’t allow the elders to touch the feet of someone younger.

