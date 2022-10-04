Bigg Boss 16 has just started and is already making headlines for its stellar contestants list. While the internet already has favourites in just two days of the grand premiere, we have got you an exciting piece of news. If the recent reports are to be believed, internet sensation Kili Paul is coming to the Salman Khan led reality show. Paul happens to be a huge name on TikTok and Instagram already and with this decision, the makers of the controversial show are trying to heat up things inside the house. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Kili happens to be from Tanzania and enjoys a huge fan following on social media with over 4 million followers on Instagram and over 3 million followers on TikTok. He usually makes reels grooving on popular Hindi songs and has now become a known personality among fans on these platforms.

A source close to India Today confirmed the news of Kili Paul entering Bigg Boss 16 and said, “Internet sensation Kili Paul, who is currently in India, will enter the Bigg Boss house for a special segment. There will be a task between Adbu Rozik and MC Stan. Kili will enter the house to kick-start the task. He will be seen dancing and making reels in the BB 16 house.”

For the unversed, before Abdu Rozik entered the Bigg Boss 16 house, the content creator collaborated with Kili Paul and Riyaz Ali for a video and shared it on his Instagram.

