Bigg Boss 16 kick-started on the weekend and calling the makers out already is singer Sona Mohapatra. Sona has joined a large number of viewers who are objecting to the filmmaker and #MeToo accused Sajid Khan’s appearance as a contestant on the show.

Taking to her Twitter handle, the singer called the makers a “depraved & sad lot” for getting Sajid on board. Not only that, but she also called out the marketing and creative teams who will use her slamming him as PR. Sona also tagged Farhan Akhtar and Javed Akhtar asking them to take a stand as ‘Charity begins at home.’ Read on to know all she wrote.

Sona Mohapatra re-tweeted a tweet about Sajid Khan reading, “- Whipped out his p*nis at parties. – Asked female actors to send n*des as part of casting. – Talked in a s*xually degrading manner to women. – Watched p*rn in front of his female staff. Just a few things this filmmaker turned reality contestant has been accused of 🤮” She quoted the tweet writing, “This is #SajidKhan , now on a reality TV show. 👇🏾Then there is #AnuMalik judging a music reality show on TV,for children no less. #KailashKher ? Celebrity Judge on TV. ALL called out by many many women in @IndiaMeToo. Indian TV channels, executives are indeed depraved & sad lot.”

In her following tweet, calling out Sajid Khan and his participation in Bigg Boss 16, Sona Mohapatra added, “& of course the series sleaze #VikasBehl & master of disgusting #SuhelSeth, all back on Indian TV..thought that calms me (?) that it’s a dying medium &some dying will thrash around doing the worst to save themselves,even if it means dragging other humans under;women. @IndiaMeToo”

In another tweet, Sona called out the people who will use her tweet against Sajid Khan to promote him. She tweeted, “& I’m sure these ‘marketing, creative’ teams will be chuckling ghoulishly for the free publicity, pr their depraved choices are giving them? Some will get promotions like in the case of Indian Idol in the past. Sleep well in the night dancing on the graves of your conscience.🤟🏾🧚🏿‍♀️🔴”

Sona Mohapatra further also asked Farhan Akhtar and Javed Akhtar to speak up about the same. Addressing Farhan, she tweeted, “Dear @FarOutAkhtar, you front an organisation called MARD. This man 👇🏾& the many others are known to you personally. Speak up, Stand Up only when it’s convenient or pays to virtue signal for ‘our cause’ not now? Charity begins at home. 🤟🏾💔” Tagging Javed, she wrote, “Dear @Javedakhtarjadu, I know you to be a veteran, feminist & thought leader of the Indian film industry? That you choose to have remained silent all these years about these men you know very very well, personally, hurts me & breaks my heart. Charity begins at home. 🙏🏾 💔”

Do you agree with Sona Mohapatra slamming the makers of Bigg Boss 16 for having Sajid Khan on the show?

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

