Can we all ever think of Bigg Boss without Sidharth Shukla crossing our minds? That’s next to impossible. And just like us, a contestant of Bigg Boss 16, Tina Datta is also a huge fan of the late actor. They have previously worked together and she’s now opening up about what made her fangirl over him. Scroll below for all the details.

As most know, Sidharth passed away on 2nd September 2021. He suffered cardiac arrest and his untimely demise left fans, fraternity as well as his family in disbelief. Even Salman Khan couldn’t hold his tears and was seen breaking down with Shehnaaz Gill during the finale of last season.

Recalling her memories with Sidharth Shukla, Tina Datta exclusively told us, “We have done Khatron Ke Khiladi together and I also had briefly met him after that during an appearance I had made in Bigg Boss. I think I truly became a fan of his during his season because of how he handled himself in the house! He continues to live in our hearts and truly is a superstar! “

Well, we’re all fans of Sidharth Shukla, not just for his reel life but also for real life.

Tina Datta is currently a part of Bigg Boss 16, which she finally accepted after years of rejecting the show.

Talking about it, the Uttaran actress said, “Honestly, Bigg Boss is a challenging show. It’s not just about the unfiltered side but it’s also a lot about circumstances and we have no idea how the audience is taking our stance outside. You are going on doing something without knowing the reaction from the audience, which is challenging. So yes I am nervous but with it also excited for the challenge.”

Well, let’s hope Tina Datta follows the lead of Sidharth Shukla and turns out to be a winner of Bigg Boss 16!

