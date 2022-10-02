Akshay Kumar grabbed eyeballs when he revealed facing issues finding a male co-star for one of his films. The actor will be seen in Selfiee alongside Emraan Hashmi and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan with Tiger Shroff. Salman Khan has worked in many two-hero films in the past and says he’s never faced issues. Scroll below for all the details!

Salman was present at the Hindi trailer launch of Godfather in Mumbai. The actor will be seen in a cameo role in the film that stars Chiranjeevi in a leading role. During the event, Khan was asked whether he’s ever faced an issue like Akshay during any of his previous projects.

To this, Salman Khan responded, “I have worked with Sanju, Sunny, Aamir, Jacky, Saif, Shah Rukh, Akki. I have worked with everyone, I never had this issue of two hero films all my career.”

Salman further added that signing a film for him solely depends on the script and not the cast for him. He added, “It all depends on film and script. If you don’t like the script, don’t do it. If you don’t like the actor, start liking him”

The actor has been a part of many two-hero films in his life. He was recently seen opposite his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma in Antim, Shah Rukh Khan in Karan Arjun, Akshay Kumar in Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, Ajay Devgn in Hum Dil Chuke Sanam among many others.

On the professional front, Salman Khan has Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan in the pipeline. It stars Venkatesh Daggubati, Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, Shehnaaz Gill and Raghav Juyal.

