Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt is one of the most recognized directors in the Indian film industry. He is known for making films with complex and unconventional storylines. His films were like a breath of fresh air during the 1980s and 1990s.

Bhatt gave both art-house works such as Daddy (1989) and Swayam (1991), as well as commercial romantic hits like Awaargi (1990), Aashiqui (1990), and Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahin (1991). His movies often touched upon sensitive issues of relationships, their complications, and much more.

Having spent decades in the film industry as a filmmaker, producer, and mentor, Mahesh Bhatt has built an impressive movie empire for himself. As per CaKnowledge, his net worth is estimated to be Rs 373 crore. Let’s take a look at what contributes to his wealth.

Vishesh Films

Mahesh co-owns a production house with his brother Mukesh Bhatt. The production banner “Vishesh Films”, which produced franchises of movies like Raaz, Aashiqui, and Murder, among others, is one of his major income sources.

Mahesh Bhatt’s properties

The filmmaker’s primary residence is in Juhu where he resides with his kids Pooja Bhatt, Rahul Bhatt, Shaheen Bhatt, and wife Soni Razdan. This is also where his daughter Alia Bhatt used to stay before she moved out and got her own place in the same locality.

Mahesh Bhatt also owns a luxurious property in Navi Mumbai which is worth Rs 6.5 crore. With an intention to diversify his real-estate portfolio, he has invested in some properties in other countries as well. The filmmaker also has done some fruitful investments in commercial properties – his production house office being one of them.

Mahesh Bhatt’s remuneration

The filmmaker charges a huge sum of money as his fees. The last film he directed was Sadak 2 which starred Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapoor, and Sanjay Dutt in the lead. If Caknowledge reports are to go by, the director earns a monthly salary of over Rs 3 crore, which converts to a yearly income of over Rs 36 crore. The average compensation he gets for every movie is close to Rs 11 crore.

Fleet of cars

Much like many celebrities, Mahesh Bhatt also loves riding in luxury cars. His garage is packed with a fleet of cars like Mercedes Benz, Range Rover, and BMW, each of which ranges between Rs 1.2 – Rs 2 crore, as per reports.

Mahesh Bhatt’s Net Worth

A per the report, the filmmaker’s wealth is spread across various categories like real estate and his film production house. He is also an investor and has an impressive net worth of crores. Over the last few years, his wealth has grown significantly by 55%. His personal investment is around Rs 115 crore. The filmmaker’s net worth is estimated to be around $48 million (approximately Rs 373 Crore).

