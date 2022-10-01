Kamaal R Khan is enjoying his time bashing Vikram Vedha currently. Starring Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan in leading roles, the Pushkar-Gayatri film has opened little over the 10 crore mark. That’s a little below the expectations as trade analysts were predicting an opening of 15 crores. As per KRK, the action thriller is already a box office disaster. Scroll below for all the details.

It was recently that Kamaal R Khan announced his retirement from Bollywood. He claimed Laal Singh Chaddha would be his last review but he was arrested during that time. He again confirmed some days back that he’s quitting his profession as a film critic and Vikram Vedha will be the last film he reviews.

After sharing a detailed review yesterday, KRK is now claiming that Vikram Vedha is already a box office disaster on its second day. He tweeted, “Today 90% morning shows of #VikramVedha are canceled all over India. Noon shows are having 50% less occupancy compare to day1. Means this film has become a disaster on day2 only. Landing cost of the film is ₹250Cr. Heartily Congratulations to @iHrithik Bhai Jaan.”

In another tweet, KRK also ended up calling Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan’s film a ‘crap.’ He added, “If film makers are making films like #Bhediya and #VikramVedha in today’s time, then how can they blame public for not watching films? Why should public waste hard earned money and time to watch such crap and Waahiyat films? Stop this nonsense, if you want to save Bollywood.”

Today 90% morning shows of #VikramVedha are canceled all over India. Noon shows are having 50% less occupancy compare to day1. Means this film has become a disaster on day2 only. Landing cost of the film is ₹250Cr. Heartily Congratulations to @iHrithik Bhai Jaan.🙏🏼 — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) October 1, 2022

If film makers are making films like #Bhediya and #VikramVedha in today’s time, then how can they blame public for not watching films? Why should public waste hard earned money and time to watch such crap and Waahiyat films? Stop this nonsense, if you want to save Bollywood. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) October 1, 2022

Well, those are some really harsh words, isn’t it?

Vikram Vedha is expected to revive Bollywood amid the boycott trends. The reviews have been favourable and while the start may have been a little slow but we’re hoping there’s a long way to go.

