Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri Khan are one of the most loved couples in Bollywood. The two have been together for almost 3 decades and often give us ‘couple goals’. Not just the tinsel town, even their admirers can’t stop gushing about how adorable they look together.

The superstar was only 18 when he fell in love with Gauri, who was just 14 at that time. The two crossed paths while attending a common friend’s birthday party. They dated for a while and got married on October 25, 1991. They have a son Aryan Khan, a daughter Suhana Khan, and Abram Khan, who was born through a surrogate mother.

Even though they occasionally talk about each other in the context of being a celebrity couple, Shah Rukh Khan once appeared on a talk show and painted a very regular picture of his married life. Talking to Farida Jalal, the superstar revealed how is a ‘henpecked’ husband, as Gauri Khan screams at him for playing video games all day.

During the conversation, the host also asked him several questions related to his life and career, as well as his popularity with the women. One of many questions, Farida Jalal asked SRK, “Think for a moment, one morning Gauri says she’s totally fed up with you and says goodbye and leaves you. Then?”

Shah Rukh Khan, who is well known for his spontaneous wit, responded, “Not just one morning, she says this every morning.” However, the host then prodded him further to have a proper answer. King Khan then said, “If she ever does something like this… She shouldn’t, because I’m so henpecked. But if she does, then I’ll tear my clothes and stand on the street and sing that song, ‘O gori gori, o banki chhori’, and I’m sure she’ll come back.”

