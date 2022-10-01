Irrefutably, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are among Bollywood’s most loved couples who tied the knot in 2018. Since then, it has been an amazing journey for both the celebrities, garnishing love and affection from millions of fans who love to call them – ‘DeepVeer‘.

The duo is rightfully one of the most powerful and dynamic couples to exist in the industry who are just in perfect sync with each other. But apart from simply being outstanding in their work, personal life, and being great actors, Ranveer and Deepika since their initial days worked on ambitious projects that helped them carve their own niche in the deeply populated Bollywood industry respectively.

However, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone came into the limelight recently when a rumour went viral that the duo may be heading for separation. The news has taken the internet by storm, leaving netizens with nothing but a sense of trauma and curiosity to know what’s exactly happening.

In order to shed light on the same, famed celebrity astrologer, Pandit Jagannath Guruji decides to address this rumour with his authentic astrological readings. Let’s find out what he has to say about Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone.

Deepika & Ranveer’s Separation: An Unreal Baseless Theory

Pandit Jagannath Guruji says, “Some news leave you astonished and Ranveer-Deepika’s rumoured separation tale was indeed one of them. Even when I scrolled down the internet, I could see hundreds of people awestruck, eagerly waiting for official information on the couple’s viral news. But let me tell you, the rumour is completely baseless, very far from being true. The couple is not going to get separated. Rather, they’re meant to last forever, uplifting each other on every path they travel together.”

One of the most fashionable couples in the business at the moment is Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. They constantly show their affection for one another and their desire for the other to develop. They are in a strong position because their astrological signs are Capricorn and Cancer. Panditji says that the compatibility of Deepika and Ranveer’s relationship is due to the fact that they are polar opposites of one another.

He adds, “They have worked upon their relationship, turning it into concrete as cement. The sense of understanding and empathy both contain for each other ensures positivity and happiness around, eliminating the chance of anything coming between them and hampering their relationship. Rather, this news can turn out to be a PR or publicity stunt that we might get to know in near future”.

What Do the Celestial Aspects Have to Say About Ranveer & Deepika?

“Firstly, talking about Deepika Padukone, her Moon and Venus currently are a bit weak which can result in her experiencing stress and anxiety. Also, she might be a victim of overthinking that will leave her hustling with herself. Ranveer Singh will play a pivotal role in bringing her back to her normal self with his down-to-earth nature along with his childish and joyful character.

Whereas, on the other hand, Ranveer’s Rahu along with Mercury and ascendant will continue to keep him charged both personally and professionally, pouring in more energy and positivity. Deepika can be felt dominating over Ranveer at times but all will go well as they both share a tremendous rapport together”, adds Guruji.

Predictions on Ranveer-Deepika’s Parenthood Life

“Witnessing as the things are going, you might have to wait a bit to hear Ranveer-Deepika announcing their pregnancy. The couple has been planning and talking about the kids for a long time now, but one might have to wait till 2024 to hear news on the same.

The reason for such an extension can include factors like their commitment to various projects that shall hit the theatres and OTT platforms in near future along with the working nature of both the individuals”, shares Guruji.

Furthermore, Guruji highlights, “Both Ranveer and Deepika are workaholic souls who even believe in providing space to each other in their personal life. That could be one major mantra of this powerful duo to outshine and influence other couples to date, even after being married together for four years now”.

