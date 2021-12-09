Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, who is set to tie the nuptial knot on Thursday, will have two wedding ceremonies to honour the traditions and cultures of both.

The couple will tie the knot in a temple-facing wedding ‘mandap’. However, the ‘phera’ timings for the intimate ceremony are not yet clear.

Earlier, on Wednesday guests were clicked in the corridors of the Hotel Six Senses Fort Barwara after Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif ‘Haldi’ ceremony. The guests were seen donning yellow-coloured clothes keeping in line with the theme of the ceremony.

The ‘Haldi’ ceremony was followed by ‘Sangeet’ night which saw performances from legendary singer Gurdas Maan and acclaimed music composers Shankar Mahadevan and Ehsaan Noorani, who are Vicky Kaushal’s father Sham Kaushal’s favourite.

In addition, British Indian musician Manj Musik, who is known for hits like ‘Singh is Kinng’, ‘Sadi Gali’ and ‘Paisa Paisa’ performed to the Punjabi beats.

For the ‘Sangeet’ ceremony on Wednesday, Katrina Kaif donned a pink lehenga while Vicky complimented his bride by choosing a sherwani embellished with roses. Katrina’s lehenga is said to be designed by Falguni and Shane Peacock.

The ‘Sangeet’ night was also marked by electrifying performances on Punjabi tracks. Vicky’s love for Punjabi beats is well-known and the ‘Sangeet’ featured some of the best tracks including the recent chartbuster ‘Bijlee Bijlee’, performed live by Hardy Sandhu and Aastha Gill as the wedding couple danced their hearts out.

The three-day wedding festivities of the wedding couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif began on Tuesday, held at the plush Six Senses Fort Barwara, a fort converted into a hotel in Rajasthan.

