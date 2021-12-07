Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are currently in Sawai Madhopur’s Six Senses Fort Barwara with their respective families for their big fat Indian wedding. Their wedding has been the talk of the town and fans are going gaga over every little detail about the same on social media. Now, Vicky and Katrina’s special arrival note for their guests are going viral on the internet, let’s take a look at it.

According to reports, some huge Bollywood A-list actors will be attending the lavish VicKat wedding.

Now, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s special arrival note for their guests are going viral on the internet. The note reads: “You are finally here! We hope you enjoy the road trip from Jaipur to Ranthambore. Please enjoy the refreshments that we have put together, while your journey through scenic villages and roads. Sit back, relax and brace yourselves for a fun-filled, exciting adventure! We request you to please leave your mobile phones in your respective rooms and refrain from posting pictures or using social media for any of the ceremonies and events. We can’t wait to see you! Regards, Shaadi Squad.”

That’s an interesting welcome note for Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s guests.

Meanwhile, Kabir Khan, Mini Mathur, Neha Dhupia along with their families were seen jetting off to be a part of the celebrations today morning. Karan Johar, Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Hrithik Roshan, Shah Rukh Khan are amongst others who will also reportedly be a part of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s wedding.

Many speculations were going around Salman Khan gracing the occasion but the actor will most probably be out of the country for the Da-bangg tour!

