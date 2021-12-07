Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter Sara Tendulkar is a popular star kid. Even though she’s been away from the spotlight, she has a huge fan base on social media and is now entering the world of glamour. For those who do not know, the cricketer’s daughter has stepped into the glam world with her impressive modelling debut.

Sara Tendulkar recently collaborated with a popular clothing brand and made her modelling debut along with actress Banita Sandhu and Ahan Shetty’s rumoured girlfriend Tania Shroff. Sharing her first modelling video on Instagram, Sara Tendulkar captioned her post, “@mrselfportrait now in India only on @ajioluxe”

Now, as the video featuring her goes viral, we take a look at 5 looks of Sara Tendulkar that prove she is here to steal hearts.

On the occasion of Diwali, Sara Tendulkar took to social media and shared some stunning images of herself rocking a black traditional attire. The upcoming model looks stunning in an off-shoulder choli with black sequin paired with a black lehenga with gold repetitive patterns. Those poses of her in the car just proves she’s here to stay and slay!

Sara Tendulkar can not only rock the desi look but look super stunning in gym clothes too. Take a look at the beauty posing in these mauve track pants and navy blue sports top. The top braided hair ending in a pony only make her look more stunning.

Rocking a casual look, consisting of a beige-gold ombré printed pant and a white off-shoulder top, is Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter here. Sure to make people give her a look over at least once as she walks down the street, the upcoming model completed her look with flats, a black and golf shoulder sling bag and a messy pony hairdo.

Simplicity at its best is the right way to describe this look of Sara Tendulkar. She styled this simple printed blue off-shoulder (seems she loves this style) dress with cute dainty bracelets and round earrings. Simple but sweet.

Last, but definitely not least is this look of Sara posing in front of a sculpture in Spain. Dressed in a white alter neck dress, the model completed her look with flat, black sandals and a white shrug – to beat the cold we think. That hair flip that’s on the way just proves what she has in store for the modelling world.

What are your thoughts on Sara Tendulkar and her modelling gig? Let us know in the comments.

