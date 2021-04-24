Amitabh Bachchan and Sachin Tendulkar have worked together on projects in the past and are pretty good friends. But did you know, in the past, there was an instance when birthday boy, Sachin was embarrassed in front of the superstar because of his then one-and-a-half-year-old son, Arjun?

In a throwback 2017 interview, the former Indian cricket team captain, who turns 48, recounted the incident that made him red-faced in front of Big B. Read on to know about the incident.

On the occasion of Amitabh Bachchan’s 75th birthday, Sachin Tendulkar told Mid Day, “Arjun was only a year-and-a-half old then. We were shooting a commercial and in between shots, Arjun was sitting on our laps. Arjun was having an orange and after finishing it, he coolly wiped his hands on Mr. Bachchan’s kurta. I didn’t know where to look. I was so embarrassed.”

While a then-toddler Arjun Tendulkar embarrassed Sachin Tendulkar in front of Amitabh Bachchan, the now 21-year-old has made his entry in professional cricket. Mumbai Indians recently picked up the young sportsperson for the current IPL season.

Amitabh and Sachin have often expressed their respect for each other. When Tendulkar became the first cricketer to score 50 Test centuries, Bachchan said him being compared to Don Bradman was objectionable. He had written in his 2010 blog, “Why must there be a debate or even a discussion on whether Sachin is greater than Don Bradman or not? Sachin is greater, period! By bringing the topic up for debate, you are somewhere unsure whether he really is deserving of being great or not. And this is objectionable to me.”

Happy Birthday, Sachin Tendulkar.

