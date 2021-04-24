Sonali Bendre was one of the most popular actresses in the 90s. The 46-year-old actress enjoyed a massive fan following back then and was extremely talented. Her beauty and grace are what her fans loved the most about her. But besides her fans, there were rumours and reports about this person who adored Sonali. It was none other than – Raj Thackeray.

Back in the days, reportedly Raj was madly in love with Sonali despite being married to his wife Sharmila Thackeray.

When Raj Thackeray was starting off with his political career, there was a lot of brouhaha around it. According to News24, it was he who pushed Sonali Bendre’s career in Bollywood and fell in love with her later.

And some reports stated that after seeing Sonali in the films, Raj fell for her. Although there’s no official confirmation to that but what we do know is that the politician was head over heels in love with the actress.

The reports also stated that Raj Thackeray wanted to marry Sonali Bendre but uncle Bal Thackeray advised him not to as it’ll have a huge impact on his political career. And also, Raj was already married to Sharmila Thackeray by then.

In fact, when late pop-king Michael Jackson came to India, it was this duo who received him at the airport.

Sonali was dressed in traditional Marathi attire and Raj was wearing a kurta-pyjama with a bandh-gala Nehru jacket.

Take a look at the video here:

Whoa! Michael Jackson with Raj Thackeray and Sonali Bendre – good old days!

Meanwhile, Sonali got married to filmmaker Goldie Behl in 2002 and the couple shares a 15-year-old son, Ranveer together.

Back in 2018, the 46-year-old actress was diagnosed with high-grade cancer and was undergoing treatment in New York and is now cancer-free.

