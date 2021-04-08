Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is grabbing eyeballs time and again. Sometimes the reasons are all positive, and other times – well, controversial! From Disha Vakani aka Dayaben’s exit to Neha Mehta expressing her disappointment over the makers, a lot has happened in the past. But do you know Asit Kumarr Modi, Amit Bhatt and the team were once threatened by MNS? Read on for details!

It all happened over an episode back in 2020. A sequence witnessed the members of Gokuldham society fighting to write a ‘thought of the day’ message on the notice board in their own native languages. It was then that Champaklal aka Bapuji (Amit Bhatt) says, “Dekho, humara Gokuldham Mumbai mein hai. Aur Mumbai ki aam bhasha kya hai? Hindi! Isliye hum suvichar Hindi mein likhte hai. Agar humara Gokuldham Chennai mein hota, toh hum suvichar Tamil mein likhte (See, our Gokuldham is in Mumbai. And what is the common language of Mumbai? Hindi! This is why we write the ‘thought for the day’ in Hindi. If Gokuldham were in Chennai, we would write it in Tamil).”

This as expected left many Maharashtrians furious. But most of all, it was Raj Thackeray led MNS who was left in fumes. Ameya Khopkar, president of the cinema wing of MNS even ended up calling the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah team ‘Gujrati insects.’ He even stated that they needed to be ‘taught a lesson.’

General secretary Shalini Thackeray also blasted the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah makers. In fact, she went onto say that if the Sab TV and the makers did not understand that the common language is ‘Marathi’, they would have to write ‘thought of the day’ under their ears!

Finding no other possible solution, Amit Bhatt later went onto apologize. He mentioned that he was only following the script.

On the other hand, Asit Kumarr Modi too apologized for the hurting sentiments of Maharashtrians.

