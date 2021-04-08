Bollywood actress Disha Patani has shared a birthday message for martial arts legend Jackie Chan, who turned 67 on Wednesday.

Disha posted a picture posing with Chan, with whom she featured in the 2017 film Kung Fu Yoga.

“Happiest bday to the living legend and one of the most amazing human beings i’ve ever known @jackiechan love you taguu,” Disha Patani wrote alongside the image.

Kung Fu Yoga revolves around Jackie Chan (Jack), an archaeology professor, who teams up with an Indian professor to discover India’s lost treasure.

On the work front, Disha Patani has started shooting for Ek Villain Returns along with John Abraham.

She will also be seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai alongside actor Salman Khan, and the Ekta Kapoor produced heroine-centric drama “KTina”.

