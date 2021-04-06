The shooting of Pathan is going on in full force. While Shah Rukh Khan & Deepika Padukone along with Salman Khan have already shot for a major part, it was reported that John Abraham will join from the first week of April.

Now the day has come as the handsome hunk has started shooting for the upcoming big YRF film. A fan took to Instagram and shared a picture of John from the sets of Pathan while director Sidharth Anand is also in the frame. Have a look:

John Abraham plays the role of an antagonist in Pathan. A few days back, a Pinkvilla report had quoted a source as saying, “On April 2, the battle royale between John Abraham and Shah Rukh Khan will begin. The brief schedule in the studio will be followed by a marathon overseas stint, as the team is planning to fly down to Russia by May as planned before. Apart from Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham, even Deepika will be a part of this overseas leg of the action-packed espionage thriller. The prep work for the overseas shoot has already begun. All through the next two months, John and SRK will be shooting non-stop action and confrontational scenes.”

Meanwhile, Pathan is carrying a huge buzz in the trade as the film is expected to mark the comeback of Shah Rukh Khan after more than 3 years. He was last seen in Zero which flopped at the box office and now with this film, he will be expected to do wonders.

Pathan is a part of YRF’s spy universe which earlier has films like Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai & War. The film will have a cameo of Salman Khan as Tiger and will be followed by films like Tiger 3 & War 2.

Coming back to John Abraham, the actor was last seen in Mumbai Saga. The film’s collections were hurt badly due to the second wave of the pandemic. Apart from Pathan, he will also be seen in Ek Villain Returns, Satyameva Jayate 2 and more.

