Cobra Kai wrapped up its six-season journey earlier this year, and not long after, the franchise returned to the big screen with Karate Kid: Legends. This is the first Karate Kid film in 15 years and brings together Ralph Macchio’s original trilogy and Jackie Chan’s 2010 reboot.

The movie introduces Ben Wang as Li Fong, a young fighter caught between two generations of martial arts masters, with Daniel LaRusso and Mr. Han guiding him through a new, high-stakes conflict that blends personal honor with physical challenge.

How Much Did Karate Kid: Legends Earn At The Worldwide Box Office?

Legends opened in third place at the domestic box office despite strong competition from titles like Lilo & Stitch and Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning. It pulled in $20 million on its first weekend. That performance pushed the film past a significant milestone, collecting $76 million globally (per Box Office Mojo). Out of that, $37 million came from domestic theaters while $38 million came from international markets.

Karate Kid Box-Office Breakdown:

Domestic – $37 million

International – $38 million

Worldwide – $76 million

Karate Kid: Legends Challenging Franchise Giants

The film is now the fourth highest-grossing entry in the Karate Kid series, trailing behind the 1984 original by only $14 million. With the way it’s performing, Legends could surpass that number soon and take over the third-place spot. It is still uncertain whether it can leap beyond The Karate Kid Part II, which earned $115 million. The same goes for the 2010 reboot, which made a huge $351 million worldwide.

Ranking Karate Kid Movies In Terms Of Worldwide Box Office:

The Karate Kid (2010) – $359 million The Karate Kid Part II (1986) – $115 million The Karate Kid (1984) – $91 million Karate Kid: Legends (2025) – $76 million The Karate Kid Part III (1989) – $38 million The Next Karate Kid (1994) – $15 million

Low Budget Helps Karate Kid: Legends Stay Profitable

Karate Kid: Legends had a relatively modest production budget of $45 million (per The Numbers), which means it is already well on the way to making back its costs. As per Screen Rant, if it continues its run steadily, it may finish with around $100 to $110 million, which would give the studio a healthy profit. That outcome could be enough to spark talk of a sequel or even more expansion in the Karate Kid universe, although nothing has been officially announced yet.

